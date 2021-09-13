Ingham County Animal Control wraps up busy summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is the busy season for the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS), staying so even as the season wraps up.

“The busy season is still in full swing,” Julie Hill, a representative of the shelter, wrote in a press release. “While adoption numbers are strong with 523 adoptions since June, the influx of intake of both cats and dogs keeps the shelter at capacity.”

To encourage more adoptions the shelter is holding an end of summer adoption special through Sept. 24. During the special, cat adoptions are taking on ‘Caturday Saturday’ adoption fees every day. Cat adoptions are $25 with senior and long-term resident cat adoption fees waived. For dogs, adoption fees have been reduced to $50.

All adoptable pets will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations. Adoption applications are required.

ICACS is also recruiting foster homes for the many cats in their care. If long-term adoption is not a right fit for the household, Hill encourages people to consider temporary placements through the ICACS foster program. Contact the foster coordinator at 517-676-8311 for more details.

Effective Sept. 13, ICACS is adjusting their hours to Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and will no longer be open until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The shelter remains closed on county observed holidays.

To see a list of animals you can adopt, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.