The importance of renters insurance for college students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many college students who rent an apartment, house, or dorm room are unaware that their personal belongings are not covered by their landlord’s property insurance. Typically, the landlord’s policy only covers structural damage to the landlord’s property and does not extend to the renter’s personal belongings.

This means that if a fire, severe storm, or theft occurs and a renter’s personal belongings are damaged or stolen, the renter is personally responsible for replacing or repairing their items unless they purchased a renters insurance policy before the damage occurred.

“Renters can suffer significant property losses caused by severe storms, fires, and other events, so it is important that they have the coverage they need before disaster strikes,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox.

Renters insurance will provide coverage for a person’s belongings if they are damaged by events such as a tornado or a fire.

“Renters policies are usually inexpensive, but they provide important coverage and peace of mind that you and your belongings are protected,” said Fox.

