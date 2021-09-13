Advertisement

How to style earrings to make your outfit pop

By Holly Harper
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many people love to style our outfits with accessories, but with some many options out there, how do you know what is best to chose?

Dallas Angelosanto, owner of Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique, says the perfect earring can dress up even the most simple of outfits.

Many styles that are trending right now are the ones that are fun shapes and prints, without all the weight and these geometric shapes can pack a punch without weighing down the ear.

