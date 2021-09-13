Hazard training evolves since 9/11 attacks

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) trains thousands of people every year on how to handle hazardous materials. Anything from a chemical spill to weapons of mass destruction.

MSP has offered this training for 30 years and like everything else, it’s evolved since the terror attacks on 9/11 twenty years ago.

“If the first time we meet up with them is at the disaster, then that’s not a good thing,” said Michele Sosinski, MSP inspector with the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

The Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division helps train first responders and companies that often deal with hazardous materials.

Sosinki said this training helps people get on the same page right away.

“There’s a lot of organization that needs to happen and a lot of coordination. The training that is provided here helps with the coordination of all those efforts,” said Sosinski.

When the training center opened 30 years ago it focused on HAZMAT training, like how to stop leaks on hazardous tanks from 100-gallon propane tanks to large rail cars.

“That can help us prepare, mitigate any potential failures that can happen. And hopefully, there will be fewer train derailments, less real events,” said Sosinski.

But since the 9/11 attacks, MSP also trains in emergency management and homeland security, like how the state police bomb squad works.

More than 50,000 people have gone through the training.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.