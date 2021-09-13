Explore the Grand River by cruising on the Michigan Princess
Published: Sep. 13, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Princess is celebrating 30 years of service in the Mid-Michigan area.
The three-deck Michigan Princess is a classic replica of a 19th century steam boat.
It travels along the Grand River.
While onboard, passengers can enjoy live entertainment, a refreshing cocktail, fine dining and more.
To check out when you can go on board: https://www.michiganprincess.com/
