DeLuca’s Restaurant selling after 60 years of business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The owner of DeLucas Restaurant in Lansing has made the decision to put his business up for sale.

Its been a long 60 years of operating the restaurant. And it is not only hard for DeLuca to move on, but for customers as well.

“It is one of my favorite pizza places and I am so sad that they are selling,” said one loyal customer, Effie Carr. “I am concerned that it wouldn’t necessarily be exactly the same because its not the same family, but at least if maybe the recipes were the same or similar ya know if they kept that historic feel, it’s a historic site at this point in my opinion, I hope to see DeLucas there forever and ever and ever.”

Owner John DeLuca said it was ‘just time’ to move on.

The famous pizzeria began in 1960, when Italian immigrants Pat DeLuca and his brother-in-law Jim opened the Willow Bar, a neighborhood bar for nearby factory workers, in Lansing. The pizza they served became so popular that the business eventually switched its name to DeLucas’s Restaurant and Pizzeria.

“When they opened the business, ethnic foods were just starting to be popular, and pizza was only a part of what they offered,” wrote owner John DeLuca on their website.

“We began working as children and have stayed with the business – we joke that pizza sauce, not blood, runs through our veins,” wrote John. “We’ve learned that hands-on management is important, and we never forget to appreciate our customers.”

From the reactions on social media and in front of News 10 cameras, it seems the customers will not forget John DeLuca, either.

