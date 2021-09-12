Two injured in Mt. Pleasant shooting

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Mt. Pleasant Sunday morning.

According to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, at approximately 2:22 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Kinney and High Streets.

Police say two men in their 20′s are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

According to investigators no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (989) 779-9111 or Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000

