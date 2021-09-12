Shiawassee Co. Deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning following the passing of one of their deputies.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Darrell Henderson died Saturday from COVID-19 complications after likely contracting the virus from working at the jail, according to Sheriff Brian BeGole.

BeGole did not mince words in writing about Henderson’s passing, speaking very highly of the former officer. BeGole says Henderson’s smile and big heart will be missed the most by his former fellow officers.

“Deputy Henderson was a beloved co-worker with a big smile and a heart of gold,” wrote BeGole. “He treated everyone with respect and brought great spirit to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Henderson worked in the corrections division for two years before his passing.

“Thank you Darrel for your loyalty to your co-workers and your unwavering commitment to the Sheriff’s Office,” wrote BeGole. “You made work more enjoyable and will be dearly missing. Godspeed my friend.”

Sheriff BeGole asked the public to keep Henderson, his family, and the members of the Sheriff’s Office “in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

