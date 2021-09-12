Saginaw hopes charging stations will bring people to town

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - Electric vehicles heading to northern Michigan are invited to stop and get some juice in Saginaw.

The city said it has installed its first set of charging stations.

“There are very few charging stations in cities north of Saginaw, so traveling to destinations such as Traverse City or Mackinac Island can sometimes be a challenge for electric vehicle drivers,” City Manager Tim Morales said. “This will definitely fill a void in our community and throughout this region.”

He said the charging stations will also draw visitors to downtown Saginaw and the Old Town area. Six more chargers should be ready by late November.

The total cost was more than $250,000, though state grants and rebates from Consumers Energy will cover more than half, MLive.com reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.