Police investigating stabbing in Union Township

UNION TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Union Township Sunday morning.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment complex on reports of a 24-year-old man being stabbed in the chest.

When they arrived, deputies did not find anyone that was injured. However, within a few minutes deputies were told the victim checked himself into a local hospital.

The man was then transferred to another hospital outside the county, according to police. Police say the man’s condition is unknown at this time, however the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police have currently interviewed witnesses and a person of interest in the case.

Police say detectives are still working on the case.

