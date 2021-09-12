Advertisement

Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police need your help finding missing 11-year-old

Police are looking for 11-year-old Laquenisha Rihanna Brown.
Police are looking for 11-year-old Laquenisha Rihanna Brown.(Lansing Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police are calling for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Laquenisha Rihanna Brown is described as 5′ 1″ and 80 pounds. She was last seen on Friday, September 10 on the 1400 block of Whyte Street in Lansing.

Police say she could be hanging out in the Georgetown Boulevard area.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

