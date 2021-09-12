Mid Michigan honors lives lost on 9/11

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 9/11 is a day many will never forget. Across Mid Michigan people honored the thousands of lives lost on that fateful day.

“Sept. 12 we were all together, we were together, we were America. We need to get back to that,” said Delhi Fire Chief Brian Ball.

Delhi Fire Chief Ball says their 9/11 Hero Run is their way of recognizing the lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11. Firefighters geared up and ran with the community to represent the sacrifices made on that fateful day.

“Overwhelming sense of grief, tragedy and sorrow. Also, you feel some anger. How did this happen who could have done this,” said runner, Tom Enterline.

Ball says he wants to make sure the younger generations understand this day’s significance to our country and how it changed our lives forever.

“Having young kids that only know what I’ve told them and what they read in history books this day is important be cause we have to always remember and never forget what happened,” said Ball.

While people are recognizing the lives lost in 9/11 one group of firefighters are also recognizing the long term affects of what firefighters do every day.

“We’re respecting the 343 firefighters but what a lot of people don’t know is after 9/11 it put occupational cancer on the map for firefighters where all the research and everything started coming into play,” said Macomb Township Firefighter, Joseph Warne.

Researchers have identified more than 60 types of cancers and about two dozen other conditions that are linked to Ground Zero exposures. With roughly 70 pounds of gear on, Warne and his fire department are walking 140 miles from Detroit to Grand Rapids to honor the lives lost and bring awareness to the health issues related to 9/11.

“You hear all your brother and sisters and dying and seeing them going through chemotherapy you have to do something,” said Warne.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.