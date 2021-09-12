On The Job report: 9/10/2021

Assembler

Are you ready for a new opportunity with a growing company? Be a part of the only manufacturer in the world that produces Manitou Pontoon Boats!

At Manitou, we are currently seeking a hardworking, dependable QC to join our diverse production team.

POSITION SUMMARY

As an assembler you will be assisting in the building of luxury performance pontoon boats. Hours are Monday-Thursday 6AM-4:30PM (4 Days a week, 10 hour days) with Friday’s worked for overtime. Guaranteed 40-50 hour work week with weekends off!

YOUR KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

· Installing partsd of the boat together with the usage of basic hand & power tools such as air puns and torque wrenches

· Inspect finished boats displaying attention to detail while following quality guidelines

· Ability to read a tape measure

· Ability tow work in a team environment

· Desire to be cross-trained in various areads of assembly

· “Go-getter” attitude

At Manitou and BRP, we have a deep connection to our consumers, one created from a shared passion for the Ultimate Ride. Our teams have a unique ability to develop market-shaping products and services that move people physically and emotionally.

Distributed throughout 107 countries, our product line-up includes Manitou Pontoon, Alumacraft, Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-doo watercraft, Can-Am side-by-side and all-terrain vehicles, Spyder roadsters, Evinrude marine propulsion systems, and Rotax motors for karts, motorcycles, and small planes, as well as a full line-up of parts, accessories, and clothing.

Our more than 12,600 employees make up a big family of diverse cultures who all share a common value: innovation. Our people are passionate and qualified; by joining Manitou and BRP, you will evolve at the heart of an experienced team that will welcome you with open arms.

BRP US Inc. is an Equal Opportunity/ Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.

Requirements:

· High School Diploma or GED.

· Manufacturing Experience preferred, but not required

· Experience with hands-on work and use of power tools preferred

BRP US Inc. is an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. The objective of the Company is to recruit, hire, train, compensate, and promote into all job levels, the best qualified applicants without regard to race, creed, color, national / ethnic origin, citizenship, ancestry, religion, sex, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, pregnancy, military status and/or any additional status protected by federal, state, provincial or local laws.

How to Apply: To Apply, email Catherine Buchaklian-Litton catherine.buchaklian-litton@brp.com

Administrative Assistant

DOERR REAL ESTATE

Salary: $16/hour

40 hrs a week, Mon-Fri 8:30 to 5 p.m. with a 30 min lunch. They are flexible with time if individuals need to go do something they are allowed to flex time within reason.

This is an immediate hire position.

Job duties are: Large quantity filing, banking, accepting or rental payments, typing and mailing letters as needed or requested, maintenance requests forwarded to maintenance staff and various other office/clerical duties as needed.

Requirements:

Basic skills such as typing a letter, excel and filing.

Prefer someone who is personable and can work with the team like an added family member.

How to Apply: apply via email to: ronpat1004@gmail.com

Regional Truck Driver

WILLOW CREEK FARMS TRUCKING

Salary: $1200/week

At Willow Creek Farms Trucking we want to know what is important to you and incorporate it into our regional division. We pull bulk hopper bottoms that are driver assist loading and unloading. Our trucks operate year-round primarily between IA and PA and drivers are home on weekends. Every driver has a story, so we make it a point to listen and work around the driver’s needs.

Guaranteed weekly pay

Medical / Retirement / Vacation

Monthly retention bonuses

$2,500 referral bonuses

$200 Clean roadside inspections

24/7 cash advance options

We take pride in hard work and doing our part to help feed the world. Contact us now for an exciting fast paced career opportunity.

“We are driver driven”

Requirements:

Class A CDL

2 Years experience

How to Apply: Call 989-838-2272

OR

Text 989-292-2377

