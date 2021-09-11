Advertisement

Thorne passes for 4 TDs, Michigan State rolls Youngstown State

Thorne connected with Jayden Reed on Michigan State’s first play from scrimmage
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws a 75-yard touchdown pass off a flea-flicker on...
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws a 75-yard touchdown pass off a flea-flicker on the first play from scrimmage against Youngstown State in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Payton Thorne threw for four touchdowns, including two long strikes to Jayden Reed, and ran for another score as Michigan State rolled to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State.

Thorne connected with Reed on Michigan State’s first play from scrimmage, the second straight game in which the Spartans scored from 75-yards out on its opening play. Reed caught four passes for 181 yards, while Jordon Simmons rushed for 140 yards on 19 carries for the Spartans (2-0), who led 35-7 at halftime.

Demeatric Crenshaw rushed for 69 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown for the Penguins (1-1).

