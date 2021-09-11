Advertisement

One dead and two injured in overnight crash

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At 11:40 p.m. the Lansing Police were dispatched to a serious accident involving two vehicles on Martin Luther Kind Blvd. Officers located two vehicles with extensive damage. The first car was driven by a 51-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries and ultimately was pronounced dead later that night. A 22-year-old woman was also in the car and suffered minor injuries. The other vehicle had three occupants, a 39 year old male driver who was not injured, a 39 year old female passenger who had critical injuries, and the 2 year old female passenger who had critical injuries.

Police say speed may have been a factor and this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 517-483-4600.

