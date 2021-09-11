Advertisement

One dead, two in critical condition following two-car crash

By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and two are in the hospital with critical injuries following a two-car accident in Lansing Friday night.

According to the Lansing Police Department, police responded to a call of two-vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pleasant Grove around 11:40 Friday evening.

When police arrived they found the driver of the first vehicle, a 51-year-old man, had sustained critical injuries and a 22-year-old passenger who suffered a minor injury. Both were transported to a local hospital, however the 51-year-old driver was later pronounced dead.

The second vehicle had three people inside, two of which, including a 2-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman, suffered critical injuries. Both of them were transported to a local hospital. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was not injured according to police.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates the first car was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Blvd. and the second was traveling westbound on Pleasant Grove Ave when the crash occurred. Police did not say who hit whom, and believe speed may be a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 517-483-4600.

