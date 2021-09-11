Michigan State vs. Youngstown State: Live Updates
The Spartans score on the opening play of the game again.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans host the Youngstown State Penguins for their home opener, coming off a 38-21 win over Northwestern.
Live Updates below:
14:50 1Q: Michigan State 7, Youngstown State 0. The Spartans score again on the opening play, this time with some trickery. A flea flicker helps Payton Thorne throw to Jayden Reed who goes 75 yards for the touchdown.
7:54 1Q: Michigan State 14, Youngstown State 0. Payton Thorne fakes a handoff to Kenneth Walker III, and takes it in for a 10-yard touchdown run.
12:52 2Q Michigan State 21, Youngstown State 0. Reed hauls in an 85-yard pass from Payton Thorne.
10:12 2Q: Michigan State 28, Youngstown State 0. Elijah Collins gets some love on the most recent drive, and it pays off with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Payton Thorne. Collins hobbles off the field in pain.
4:10 2Q: Michigan State 28, Youngstown State 7. Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw muscles his way into the end zone.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.