Advertisement

Michigan State vs. Youngstown State: Live Updates

The Spartans score on the opening play of the game again.
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans host the Youngstown State Penguins for their home opener, coming off a 38-21 win over Northwestern.

Live Updates below:

14:50 1Q: Michigan State 7, Youngstown State 0. The Spartans score again on the opening play, this time with some trickery. A flea flicker helps Payton Thorne throw to Jayden Reed who goes 75 yards for the touchdown.

7:54 1Q: Michigan State 14, Youngstown State 0. Payton Thorne fakes a handoff to Kenneth Walker III, and takes it in for a 10-yard touchdown run.

12:52 2Q Michigan State 21, Youngstown State 0. Reed hauls in an 85-yard pass from Payton Thorne.

10:12 2Q: Michigan State 28, Youngstown State 0. Elijah Collins gets some love on the most recent drive, and it pays off with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Payton Thorne. Collins hobbles off the field in pain.

4:10 2Q: Michigan State 28, Youngstown State 7. Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw muscles his way into the end zone.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash in Jackson
Local hospitals react to vaccine mandate.
Local hospitals react to vaccine mandate
City of Lansing to host expungement clinic
Jackson County Health Department
Jackson County Health Department recommends 14 day quarantine
A statewide alert from Michigan's Governor's Office reminded people to wear masks.
Whitmer vetoes bill to limit use of threat alert system

Latest News

WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 10th
WILX Frenzy New
Michigan Center stays unbeaten, unscored upon
WILX Frenzy New
Lansing Catholic defeats CAAC White foe Lansing Sexton
WILX Frenzy New
DeWitt Panthers pounce on East Lansing