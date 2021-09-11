Michigan State vs. Youngstown State: Live Updates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans host the Youngstown State Penguins for their home opener, coming off a 38-21 win over Northwestern.

Live Updates below:

14:50 1Q: Michigan State 7, Youngstown State 0. The Spartans score again on the opening play, this time with some trickery. A flea flicker helps Payton Thorne throw to Jayden Reed who goes 75 yards for the touchdown.

No team is more explosive on the game's first play than 2021 @MSU_Football. @JaydenReed5 hauls in the long TD pass to make it two straight weeks. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7pWeE1onRl — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) September 11, 2021

7:54 1Q: Michigan State 14, Youngstown State 0. Payton Thorne fakes a handoff to Kenneth Walker III, and takes it in for a 10-yard touchdown run.

12:52 2Q Michigan State 21, Youngstown State 0. Reed hauls in an 85-yard pass from Payton Thorne.

.@MSU_Football WR @JaydenReed5's first half (so far):



2 rec., 160 yards & 2 TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nKoVIL34gM — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 11, 2021

10:12 2Q: Michigan State 28, Youngstown State 0. Elijah Collins gets some love on the most recent drive, and it pays off with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Payton Thorne. Collins hobbles off the field in pain.

4:10 2Q: Michigan State 28, Youngstown State 7. Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw muscles his way into the end zone.

