Michigan Center stays unbeaten, unscored upon

Their 55-0 win over Bronson marks their third straight game having allowed 0 opposing points
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Center Cardinals have scored well over 100 points through three games this season.

Even more impressive? They’ve allowed 0.

Their 55-0 win over Bronson marks their third straight game having allowed 0 opposing points. They’re 3-0 and will play Addison next week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

