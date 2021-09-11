Michigan Center stays unbeaten, unscored upon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Center Cardinals have scored well over 100 points through three games this season.

Even more impressive? They’ve allowed 0.

Their 55-0 win over Bronson marks their third straight game having allowed 0 opposing points. They’re 3-0 and will play Addison next week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.