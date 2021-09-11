Advertisement

Michigan adults can find their immunization history online

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s health department has created a way for adults to find their immunization records online.

The Michigan Immunization Portal is open to residents ages 18 and older. They can download, save or print their vaccination history free of charge.

People must create an account and upload a valid government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport. Vaccinations done in another state or country may not be shown, though records can still be requested from a doctor’s office or local health department.

COVID-19 vaccinations are included in the portal. Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said that will enable people who have misplaced their COVID-19 vaccine card to print a record of it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash in Jackson
Local hospitals react to vaccine mandate.
Local hospitals react to vaccine mandate
City of Lansing to host expungement clinic
Jackson County Health Department
Jackson County Health Department recommends 14 day quarantine
One dead, two in critical condition following two-car crash

Latest News

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws a 75-yard touchdown pass off a flea-flicker on...
Thorne passes for 4 TDs, Michigan State rolls Youngstown State
Construction equipment used for demolition; Source: KFDA
Demolition started on Southfield’s former Northland Center
One dead, two in critical condition following two-car crash
WILX News 10 First Alert Weather Webcast 9/11/21