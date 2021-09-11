Mason Bulldogs top Williamston Hornets at home

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets came into Mason Friday for each team’s third game of the season.

Williamston took a 27-13 lead into the halftime break against Mason. Mason came out firing in the second half and scored the first touchdown of the third quarter through an Alex Bushey rushing TD.

Mason scored another touchdown, but missed the extra point, so they were down 27-26 in the fourth quarter.

Williamston drove down the field and got to the goal line, but Hornets’ QB Alex Petersburg was picked off right on the goal line by Ethan Ettinger. Mason took that possession down the field and finally took the lead with just 1:37 left in the game.

Their defense saw things out and Mason completed the comeback to win 34-27 and shutout Williamston in the 2nd half. Mason wins their CAAC Red opener and moves to 2-1. They play Haslett next week.

Williamston loses their second games in a row and falls to 1-2. They play Fowlerville next week.

