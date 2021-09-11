Advertisement

Lansing Catholic defeats CAAC White foe Lansing Sexton

The Cougars take down the Big Reds 35-20.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars took on Lansing Sexton in the pursuit of perfection trying to go 3-0 in week three.

Starting in the first quarter, the Cougars were up 7-0 when Sexton’s Dontal Wright took it 85 yards off a kick-return to the house. That put the Big Reds on the board 7-7.

Later, Lansing Catholic’s Joey Baker fired it to Owen Biergans, showing some similarities to Rob Gronkowski and putting in the work to get the yards after the catch to muscle his way into the end zone.

The Big Reds scored again, but the Cougars were too much and get the 3-0 record they wanted. Lansing Catholic won this one 35-20.

