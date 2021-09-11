Ingham County Health Department offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we inch closer to cold and flu season, you may start to question whether you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19.

Health officials say it’s better safe than sorry and you should get tested for COVID-19.

The Ingham County Health Department is offering free drive-thru testing Monday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department building on Cedar Street in Lansing.

You will get your results within 48 hours. It’s free of charge.

You can preregister for the testing here.

