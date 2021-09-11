Holt dominates Okemos 60-0

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Rams scored early and often in this one.

Holt’s Kellan Reed ran the opening kickoff back 91 yards for a touchdown and running back Ralph Thompson scored 2 touchdowns and ran in two 2-point conversions in the first quarter as the Rams built a 54-0 lead by the half.

Bryce Cornelius rushed for 103 yards.

Holt has won 2 straight since opening the season with a loss to Caledonia.

The Rams held the Chiefs to -40 yards in total offense. Holt has a showdown with DeWitt next Friday.

