Holt dominates Okemos 60-0

The Rams held the Chiefs to -40 yards in total offense
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Rams scored early and often in this one. 

Holt’s Kellan Reed ran the opening kickoff back 91 yards for a touchdown and running back Ralph Thompson scored 2 touchdowns and ran in two 2-point conversions in the first quarter as the Rams built a 54-0 lead by the half.   

Bryce Cornelius rushed for 103 yards.

Holt has won 2 straight since opening the season with a loss to Caledonia.  

The Rams held the Chiefs to -40 yards in total offense.  Holt has a showdown with DeWitt next Friday.

