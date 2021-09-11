Haslett takes down Lansing Eastern

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Haslett sputtered offensively in the first half and led 7-0 heading into the second half before Nakai Amachree returned the second half kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and the Vikings coasted from there.

Amachree rushed for 143 yards and running back Lonnie Smith ran 43 yards with 2 touchdowns on a night the Vikings honored former longtime coach Charlie Otlewski, presenting him a plaque and jersey number 26 for his 26 years of service to the school. Haslett upped its record to 2-and-1.

