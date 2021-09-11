Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 10th
Dewitt throttles East Lansing, and Mason gets a big win at home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The third week of High School football is officially in the books!
Lots of great games from around the Mid-Michigan area; scores are below!
Linked scores have highlights and game recaps.
Game of the Week
Haslett 34, Lansing Eastern 14
Lansing Catholic 35, Lansing Sexton 20
Battle Creek Central 34, Lansing Everett 12
Jackson Lumen Christi 54, Northwest 0
Grand Ledge 42, Waverly 27
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Dansville 0
Portland 42, Ionia 10
Olivet 61, Stockbridge 8
Laingsburg 41, Potterville 8
Corunna 49, Owosso 6
Ovid-Elsie 23, Montrose 22
Lake Odessa Lakewood 35, Leslie 28
St. Johns 27, Fowlerville 20
Fowler 47, Bath 14
Grass Lake 55, East Jackson 6
