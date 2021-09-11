Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 10th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The third week of High School football is officially in the books!

Lots of great games from around the Mid-Michigan area; scores are below!

Linked scores have highlights and game recaps.

Game of the Week

Dewitt 49, East Lansing 14

Mason 34, Williamston 27

Charlotte 62, Eaton Rapids 14

Haslett 34, Lansing Eastern 14

Michigan Center 55, Bronson 0

Lansing Catholic 35, Lansing Sexton 20

Battle Creek Central 34, Lansing Everett 12

Holt 60, Okemos 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 54, Northwest 0

Grand Ledge 42, Waverly 27

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Dansville 0

Portland 42, Ionia 10

Olivet 61, Stockbridge 8

Laingsburg 41, Potterville 8

Corunna 49, Owosso 6

Ovid-Elsie 23, Montrose 22

Lake Odessa Lakewood 35, Leslie 28

St. Johns 27, Fowlerville 20

Fowler 47, Bath 14

Grass Lake 55, East Jackson 6

