Advertisement

Everett Vikings fall to Battle Creek Central

The Vikings are now 2-1
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Everett Vikings failed to stay undefeated Friday as the Battle Creek Central Bearcats were too mucht o handle.

Everett’s Tyrell Green rushed for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

The Vikings could only manage 6 more points and they fell 34 12, to move to 2-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash in Jackson
City of Lansing to host expungement clinic
Jackson County Health Department
Jackson County Health Department recommends 14 day quarantine
Livingston County Commissioner declares intent to oppose vaccine mandate
Lansing City Hall building future uncertain after flooding

Latest News

WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 10th
WILX Frenzy New
Michigan Center stays unbeaten, unscored upon
WILX Frenzy New
Lansing Catholic defeats CAAC White foe Lansing Sexton
WILX Frenzy New
DeWitt Panthers pounce on East Lansing
WILX Frenzy New
Haslett takes down Lansing Eastern