Everett Vikings fall to Battle Creek Central
The Vikings are now 2-1
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Everett Vikings failed to stay undefeated Friday as the Battle Creek Central Bearcats were too mucht o handle.
Everett’s Tyrell Green rushed for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter.
The Vikings could only manage 6 more points and they fell 34 12, to move to 2-1 on the season.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.