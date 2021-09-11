Everett Vikings fall to Battle Creek Central

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Everett Vikings failed to stay undefeated Friday as the Battle Creek Central Bearcats were too mucht o handle.

Everett’s Tyrell Green rushed for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

The Vikings could only manage 6 more points and they fell 34 12, to move to 2-1 on the season.

