DeWitt Panthers pounce on East Lansing

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Our Game of the Week was a veritable no-brainer Friday night with East Lansing at DeWitt. Two CAAC Blue rivals facing off in week three, a game with high expectations. Well, East Lansing didn’t score its first touchdown until right before halftime and DeWitt came out firing on all cylinders, not letting last weeks loss to Portland get in the way.

“I wouldn’t say we overlooked Portland but we didn’t come into the game with the same intensity that we did the week before and like we did tonight,” DeWitt wide receiver Tommy McIntosh said. “For us to come out and start with a bang like that, it’s a big momentum shift and it just carried throughout the entire game.”

The Panthers sure did take that momentum to the end, only allowing the Trojans to score twice. It was a mark they wanted to put on their fellow division opponent.

“We were treating it like it was our first game of the season so coming out here, and just playing to win,” DeWitt quarterback Tyler Holtz said. “We’re not playing to win because we lost to Portland. We’re playing to win because we’re the DeWitt panthers and that’s what we do.”

DeWitt’s head coach Rob Zimmerman preached that this team needed to have some more passion this week. With a 49-14 score, you can’t argue the Panthers had no passion in this game.

“To play as well as we did against them, and I know not having a quarterback certainly hurt them... but offensively I thought we absolutely rolled and defensively we played extremely well,” Zimmerman said. “For our kids and to their credit, it’s a great response from last week.”

DeWitt moves to 2-1 and will travel to Holt next week for yet another CAAC Blue matchup.

