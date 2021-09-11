Advertisement

Charlotte Orioles move to 3-0 with big win over Eaton Rapids

Eaton Rapids loses their third straight to start the season
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte came into Eaton Rapids Friday night having put up 91 points through their first two games, while Eaton Rapids was looking for their first win of the season.

Charlotte started the game hot, scoring on their first possession of the game. They kept piling it on as Ashton Laguire took a quick hand off into the endzone.

They weren’t just doing it on offense either. At the end of the first quarter, Ben Buzzard made a phenomenal one-handed interception to keep Eaton Rapids out of the endzone.

With the first play of the second quarter, Braden Hill broke a 50-yard tackle to put Charlotte up 27-0 and the Orioles never looked back, going on to win 62-14.

Charlotte goes to 3-0 and plays Ionia next week. Eaton Rapids loses their third straight to start the season. They play Lansing Catholic next week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash in Jackson
City of Lansing to host expungement clinic
Jackson County Health Department
Jackson County Health Department recommends 14 day quarantine
Livingston County Commissioner declares intent to oppose vaccine mandate
Lansing City Hall building future uncertain after flooding

Latest News

WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 10th
WILX Frenzy New
Michigan Center stays unbeaten, unscored upon
WILX Frenzy New
Lansing Catholic defeats CAAC White foe Lansing Sexton
WILX Frenzy New
DeWitt Panthers pounce on East Lansing
WILX Frenzy New
Haslett takes down Lansing Eastern