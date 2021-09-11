Charlotte Orioles move to 3-0 with big win over Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte came into Eaton Rapids Friday night having put up 91 points through their first two games, while Eaton Rapids was looking for their first win of the season.

Charlotte started the game hot, scoring on their first possession of the game. They kept piling it on as Ashton Laguire took a quick hand off into the endzone.

They weren’t just doing it on offense either. At the end of the first quarter, Ben Buzzard made a phenomenal one-handed interception to keep Eaton Rapids out of the endzone.

With the first play of the second quarter, Braden Hill broke a 50-yard tackle to put Charlotte up 27-0 and the Orioles never looked back, going on to win 62-14.

Charlotte goes to 3-0 and plays Ionia next week. Eaton Rapids loses their third straight to start the season. They play Lansing Catholic next week.

