Be mindful of tailgating rules ahead of Spartan home opener

By Markie Heideman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are back on the gridiron Saturday, September 11 at noon for their home opener against Youngstown. Before the action on the field ensues, the parking lot fun begins.

If you’re heading out to tailgate, Michigan State University wants you to keep some things in mind.

You can tailgate in public parking areas on campus beginning at 7 a.m. on September 11th. That rule is in place for all noon or 1 p.m. games. During the season, if there is a 3:30 p.m. game, tailgating starts at 9 a.m. Tailgating can begin at 1 p.m. for Saturday evening games and 3:30 p.m. for Friday evening games.

When you tailgate, you cannot bring any furniture, kegs, drinking games, trailers, pig roasters, or tobacco products.

Tents should only be 10′ x 10′ in size.

You can drink alcohol if you’re over the age of 21 unless the lot is immediately next to Spartan Stadium as well as all public areas of campus buildings.

Open containers are not allowed off campus in East Lansing, even on game days.

You can read the full tailgating guidelines anytime here.

