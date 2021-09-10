“We could’ve done it differently,” Local veterans react to recent U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the nation approaches the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, U.S. veterans are reflecting on their time in service. Thursday, two panels made up of local veterans who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam shared their thoughts on the recent withdraw from Afghanistan. Some servicemen said they don’t think going to war was worth it in the end.

Robert Madison served in Afghanistan in 2010. He said, “I don’t think the war was worth it the way we fought it. We could’ve done it differently.”

For veterans, it’s tough for them to see the events unfold in Afghanistan as the country falls to the Taliban. About 100 people, including 13 U.S. service members were killed at the Kabul airport after two explosions. The airport has been a hub for Afghans looking to flee the country causing chaos and massive crowds. Vietnam veteran Jack Devine said the U.S. fails organizing how the country will withdraw it’s troops from war. Devine said, “The military is superior at logistics and organizing attacks going in, but we don’t seem to have the same focus going out.”

As the chaos unfolds in Afghanistan, U.S. veterans are fearful the images will be triggering to other service members. The panel unanimously agreed that mental and physical health need to be made more of a priority.

Madison said, “The struggle has been really bad for a lot of the people I know over the last couple of weeks and I fear it’s going to get significantly worse as the months go on.”

Physical health has been an ongoing issue for veterans as well. Veterans are dying from the effects of Agent Orange, a chemical used in the Vietnam war. Iraq war veteran Cameron Zbikowski said, “The Vietnam and the Afghanistan wars subjected military troops to god knows what. The burn pits that were used in Iraq and Afghanistan have caused health issues and will cause health issues for generations to come and it’s exactly what happened to our Vietnam comrades.”

In 2019, 6,000 veterans died from suicide according to Veteran Affairs. Service leaders are encouraging all service members to seek mental and physical help. There are free resources available.

