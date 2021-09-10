Advertisement

US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it’s making to help airline customers who didn’t get refunds after their flights were canceled during the early days of the pandemic last year.

The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are still going on.

A probe of United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps to give refunds to “thousands” of customers, and the Transportation Department is seeking a $25.5 million fine against Air Canada.

The Canadian carrier is appealing.

The department says it got more than 30,000 complaints about airline refunds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police urge residents to have a family emergency plan
Police search Jackson apartment buildings
Spiral is reopening under new ownership.
Lansing’s only LGBTQ nightclub to reopen under new ownership
How often should you get tested for COVID-19?
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Patrick Anderson remembers surviving 9/11
Mid-Michigan man remembers surviving 9/11 attacks
Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of...
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice
City of Jackson
City of Jackson evaluating new city seal
MSU football’s Coach Mel Tucker gets ice cream flavor named in his honor, just in time for game day
fg
517 Friday