Three Men And A Tenor perform in Holt’s “Never Forget” concert

LHOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township announced a pair of events this weekend to honor first responders throughout mid-Michigan and to remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and rural Pennsylvania.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001, and an important time to gather as a community and remember those who lost their lives that fateful day,” said John Hayhoe, Delhi Township Supervisor. “It also presents an opportunity to thank our first responders for putting their lives on the line every day to help keep our communities safe.”

On Friday, Sept. 10, Delhi Township and the Holt Community Arts Council will hold a Never Forget Concert Event at Veterans Memorial Gardens, 2074 N. Aurelius Road. The event begins at 5 p.m. with packet pickup for the 9/11 Hero Run at the Delhi Township Fire Station. Kids of all ages are welcome to view the fire trucks and ambulances and meet some of Delhi Township’s first responders.

At 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 10, a memorial march will step off at the corner of Holt and Aurelius roads at the 9/11 Memorial Stone, and march to the Veterans Memorial Park stage where special guests, veterans and first responders will be recognized. Three Men and a Tenor take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The American Legion Holt Post 238 will be accepting donations throughout the evening.

Saturday morning, Sept. 11, the 9/11 Hero Run will begin at 9 a.m. at the Delhi Township Fire Station. Runners and walkers will start by going through the bay doors and end at the 9/11 Memorial at the corner of Holt and Aurelius roads. Proceeds from the event will benefit first responders and military veterans. You can sign up for the Hero Run online. Registration closes at 2:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

“Our Hero Run, now in its ninth year, presents a unique opportunity to run shoulder-to-shoulder with mid-Michigan’s first responders while raising money for a worthwhile cause,” said Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball. “Our events also give our community a chance to stop by and thank our dedicated first responders for helping make Delhi Township a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

