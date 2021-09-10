Advertisement

State launches Michigan Immunization Portal

(Source: WMC)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are over the age of 18 you can access your immunization records online now.

The state health department has launched the Michigan Immunization Portal. There, Michigan adults can find their own record online and download and print the information if needed. That includes record of your COVID-19 vaccine.

The portal was funded through CDC grant dollars.

Immunizations provided in another state or county may not show up on the portal. So, if you can’t track down your records there, you can always contact your local health department.

The Michigan Immunization Portal can be found AT THIS LINK.

