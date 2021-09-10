OWI offenders to have the opportunity for a second chance, new signed bill by Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Governor Whitmer today signed Senate Bill 400, which strengthens expungement legislation that the governor signed last month for a first violation of operating while intoxicated (OWI).

“Senate Bill 400 strengthens recent expungement legislation I signed last month to allow an estimated 200,000 non-repeat OWI offenders to have the opportunity for a second chance at a clean record. In total, this legislation will help us remove barriers so that all residents are able to compete for jobs with a clean record and contribute to their communities in a positive way,” said Governor Whitmer.

Senate Bill 400 will require a person seeking an expungement of a first-time OWI offense to wait at least five years after whichever of the following events last occurs before filing a set aside application:

Imposition of the sentence for the conviction the applicant seeks to set aside

Completion of probation

Discharge from parole

Completion of any term of imprisonment

“No one should be defined forever by a mistake they made in the past,” said Governor Whitmer.

“I want to thank the Governor for her further considerations of this issue and for signing this bill,” said Senator Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan.

Senate Bill 400 was sponsored by Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, and a copy of the bill can be found here.

