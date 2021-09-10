In My View: One great week of football ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a football week end ahead!

The best high school matchup in our area this season I still believe; East Lansing at DeWitt. And both of them can still make a playoff run no matter tonight’s outcome.

I’m just hoping it’s a smooth day at Spartan Stadium tomorrow, the first game with a crowd since November, 2019. In fact there’s a lot of unknowns tomorrow, except we do know who will win the game right? Michigan wins over Washington Saturday night and who knows about the Lions in their opener at home Sunday against San Francisco.

Enjoy!

