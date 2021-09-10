Advertisement

In My View: One great week of football ahead

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a football week end ahead!

The best high school matchup in our area this season I still believe; East Lansing at DeWitt. And both of them can still make a playoff run no matter tonight’s outcome.

I’m just hoping it’s a smooth day at Spartan Stadium tomorrow, the first game with a crowd since November, 2019. In fact there’s a lot of unknowns tomorrow, except we do know who will win the game right? Michigan wins over Washington Saturday night and who knows about the Lions in their opener at home Sunday against San Francisco.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police urge residents to have a family emergency plan
Police search Jackson apartment buildings
Spiral is reopening under new ownership.
Lansing’s only LGBTQ nightclub to reopen under new ownership
How often should you get tested for COVID-19?
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

In My View: A good start for Michigan State football
In My View: Two skilled teams looking for redemption Friday
In My View: Lansing Everett, Grand Ledge, Charlotte have good reason to be giddy
In My View: Week two of high school football