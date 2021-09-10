MSU football’s Coach Mel Tucker gets ice cream flavor named in his honor, just in time for game day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Dairy Store will begin serving “Coach Tucker’s Pecan Scoop and Score,” The special edition flavor includes rich vanilla ice cream with praline pecans and caramel swirl throughout.

Coach Tucker’s new flavor will be available in cups and cones at the main MSU Dairy Store location in Anthony Hall. The MSU Dairy Store’s Mobile Unit will also be open for business once again, parked at Munn Field Saturday morning for the Meijer Fan Fest prior to kickoff.

From 9 a.m. until noon, the Mobile Unit will offer four favorite flavors, including cookie dough, chocolate, Shaw Lane Strawberry, and Coach Tucker’s Pecan Scoop and Score.

The Anthony Hall MSU Dairy Store location will have special hours for game day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ensuring all campus visitors can enjoy two beloved Spartan pastimes: Big Ten football and Dairy Store ice cream.

Additionally, the MSU Dairy Store has expanded its operations to offer service Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

