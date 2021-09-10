Mid-Michigan man remembers surviving 9/11 attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick Anderson is one of the people who made it out of the World Trade Center alive on September 11, 2001.

In the 20 years since he’s made it his mission to share the stories of people from Michigan who didn’t make home.

“It’s been 20 years, but for anyone who was there it seems like last week or last year,” said Anderson.

Anderson founded an economic consulting firm in East Lansing in 1996.

He was in World Trade Center 3 at 8:46 a.m. when Tower 1 was hit.

“The next 15 minutes determined if you were going to live or die,” said Anderson. “I remember being in the building with so many other people trying to escape. I remember the second plane flying right over my head and trying to get under a truck before the debris and everything came down.”

Not knowing he was coming out alive.

“You couldn’t be there at some point and not feel like you were probably going to die,” said Anderson. “You could see it on TV, to be there was exponentially worse.”

Anderson didn’t know what was going on during the attacks 20 years, but he knew the world never mean the same.

“If you were there you knew the world had changed at that time. I only have one historical analogy which is Pearl Harbor,” said Anderson.

He said God gave him a second half of life, one filled with duty.

“I definitely feel the obligation to record what actually happened. Including the names of the people of the people who were actually there who lost their lives from Michigan and their stories,” said Anderson.

He started the Michigan Remembers 9/11 fund 15 years ago.

“Our goal is limited. First, let’s simply identify and remember every victim from Michigan,” said Anderson.

The website remembers the 42 people with Michigan ties who died in the attacks, sharing their stories with a generation that doesn’t remember the terror of that day.

“I want to not only remember the loss, but also the heroism. I want Americans today, including people who were too young to remember it first hand to know there was a terrific loss but there was also great heroism by Americans,” said Anderson.

You can learn more about the people with Michigan ties who died in the attacks here.

