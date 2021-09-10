Michigan Women’s Coach Gets Extemsopm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico has been given a contract extension through the 2026 season. Barnes Arico, 51, has coached at Michigan for nine years and has a 198-102 career record. She coached at four other colleges prior to coming to Ann Arbor. Terms were not revealed but she made $700,000 per season in her last contract.

