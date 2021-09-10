Advertisement

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash in Jackson

(WDBJ7)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash that took place early Thursday evening.

The crash occurred on Stewart Road, east of S. Somerset Road. MSP say on-scene investigation revealed a vehicle traveling westbound on Stewart Road crossed the centerline and went off the roadway crashing into a cornfield. Due to the crash, the vehicle came to a rest on top of the driver, who had been ejected. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The vehicle was discovered more than 100 feet off the roadway.

The victim is a 28-year-old from Hudson who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s name is not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at Michigan 517-780-4580.

