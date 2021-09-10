Local hospitals react to vaccine mandate.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Hospital workers will be vaccinated across the nation, a change that has come after President Joe Biden announced a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more workers. Those who are not vaccinated will have to best tested weekly. Local hospitals tell us that they were anticipating this mandate and are in the process of preparing their staff for the changes.

“It’s a lot less negotiable. It’s about when we’re going to do it not if we’re going to do it. We were going to do it but this makes it nice for patients to know no matter where you are you’re under the same safety standards,” said Chief Medical Officer for Sparrow, Karen Kent-BanGorder.

BanGorder tells News 10 she hopes this prevents hospitals from losing staff due to not wanting to get the vaccine.

“I would hate to see a hospital lose healthcare workers because they’re mandating the vaccine then they go to another hospital that didn’t require the vaccine mandate,” said Kent-BanGorder.

McLaren Hospital says this will get everyone on the same page. They say they have seen other hospitals with this mandate have grown exponentially in vaccinations.

“We’re similar to the rest of the population where about 30 percent of people don’t want to get vaccinated. Henry Ford has talked about their vaccine mandate which is at 90 percent now,” said Chief Medical Officer at McLaren, John Brooks.

But they have a plan if anyone opts out of the vaccine to make testing easily available.

“Certain times during the day people who aren’t vaccinated will go down and get their swabs down on site and get processed, it’s very efficient when it’s done that way,” said Brooks.

Both hospitals say this will not change anything in regards to patient care, masks are still required at the hospital.

