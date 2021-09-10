Livingston County Commissioner declares intent to oppose vaccine mandate

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Livingston County Commissioner Mitchell Zajac said on Thursday that he has introduced a resolution that would declare that Livingston County will not comply with President Biden’s recent vaccine orders.

The measures being opposed orders businesses with more than 100 employees to require their employees to be vaccinated.

Zajac said, “Small businesses, workers, and families across the county will pay the price for this mandate, as they have for the past 18 months with unconstitutional restrictions from the State of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and now from the President of the United States.”

In addition to businesses with more than 100 employees, President Biden’s orders will require federal contractors to be vaccinated. The decision was made as the influx of unvaccinated patients have caused a hospital bed shortage, and the continued strain from battling COVID-19 is causing hospitals in Michigan to struggle to retain their staff.

Commissioner Zajac has requested the resolution not be reviewed by the General Government/Health and Human Services Committee. He says that is to allow the resolution to be taken up for immediate consideration at the board’s next meeting, pending the approval of Commission Chairman Nakagiri.

