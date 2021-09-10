Advertisement

Jackson man wanted for the robbery of Flagstar Bank

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 49 year old Jackson man is wanted for the robbery of Flagstar Bank on September 4, 2021.

A felony warrant was issued today for the arrest of Jermaine Jones.

Jackson man wanted into robbery
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768- 8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867

