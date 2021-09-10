Jackson man wanted for the robbery of Flagstar Bank

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 49 year old Jackson man is wanted for the robbery of Flagstar Bank on September 4, 2021.

A felony warrant was issued today for the arrest of Jermaine Jones.

Jackson man wanted into robbery (n/a)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768- 8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867

