Jackson Fire Department to receive $1,468,390 in funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) announced $1,468,390 in federal funding has been awarded to the City of Jackson’s fire department to recruit and retain additional personnel.

“It is important that our fire departments have the resources to attract and retain personnel to continue serving their communities safely and effectively,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

This funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help the Jackson Fire Department make sure there is always someone there to answer the call in an emergency.”

More information about these grants can be found at: https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters/safer#awards

