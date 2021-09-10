Advertisement

Jackson Fire Department to receive $1,468,390 in funding

.
.(Associated Press)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) announced $1,468,390 in federal funding has been awarded to the City of Jackson’s fire department to recruit and retain additional personnel.

“It is important that our fire departments have the resources to attract and retain personnel to continue serving their communities safely and effectively,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

This funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help the Jackson Fire Department make sure there is always someone there to answer the call in an emergency.”

More information about these grants can be found at: https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters/safer#awards

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police urge residents to have a family emergency plan
Police search Jackson apartment buildings
Spiral is reopening under new ownership.
Lansing’s only LGBTQ nightclub to reopen under new ownership
How often should you get tested for COVID-19?
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Jackson County Health Department
Jackson County Health Department recommends 14 day quarantine
OWI offenders to have the opportunity for a second chance, new signed bill by Gov. Whitmer
9/11
Holt to honor local first responders 9/11 with special ‘Never Forget’ concert
Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash in Jackson