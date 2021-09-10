Advertisement

Jackson County Health Department recommends 14 day quarantine

Jackson County Health Department
Jackson County Health Department(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department continues to recommend 14 day quarantine as best practice with an acceptable quarantine option of a minimum 10 days.

This recommendation comes after The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students. They stated that students will need to isolate for 10 days.

The document titled MI Safer Schools Guidance for Managing Students Exposed to COVID-19 lists actions to take based on different combination of situation such as whether a student is vaccinated, if one or both were wearing a mask, and factoring in the distance between the positive student and student who is exposed.

