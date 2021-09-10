Jackson County Health Department recommends 14 day quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department continues to recommend 14 day quarantine as best practice with an acceptable quarantine option of a minimum 10 days.

This recommendation comes after The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students. They stated that students will need to isolate for 10 days.

The document titled MI Safer Schools Guidance for Managing Students Exposed to COVID-19 lists actions to take based on different combination of situation such as whether a student is vaccinated, if one or both were wearing a mask, and factoring in the distance between the positive student and student who is exposed.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.