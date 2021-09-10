Advertisement

Holt to honor local first responders 9/11 with special ‘Never Forget’ concert

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday will 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

On Friday, a popular music group is teaming up with local first responders to honor the lives lost.

Three Men and a Tenor will not only be performing classic patriotic songs, but two original songs that were written specifically for first responders.

Before the concert will be a chance to meet current first responder staff.

Then at 6:45- if you are a veteran or first responder you can participate in the Memorial March.

It goes from the World Trade Center Memorial in Holt to the Veterans Memorial Garden.

There will be a moment of silence and then organizers will take time to honor current first responders from all over Mid-Michigan.

Then the concert will begin around 7:30.

“Within two hours, if you are not moved by this event- we will be really surprised this is something that we think really does it nicely for the 20 year anniversary it doesn’t take it too dark, it’s here to say thank you to all the right people,” said Makr Stiles, an organizer and singer from Three Men And A Tenor.

This concert is free.

First responders from Mid-Michigan, along with the public are all encouraged to attend Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police urge residents to have a family emergency plan
Police search Jackson apartment buildings
Spiral is reopening under new ownership.
Lansing’s only LGBTQ nightclub to reopen under new ownership
How often should you get tested for COVID-19?
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash in Jackson
Livingston County Commissioner declares intent to oppose vaccine mandate
City of Jackson holding City Cleanup Event
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 9/10/21 A.M.