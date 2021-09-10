Advertisement

Extra East Lansing Police officers will be patrolling the area during Spartan football home opener

East Lansing is creating a police oversight commission.
East Lansing is creating a police oversight commission. (WILX)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing police are taking a proactive approach to noise complaints and party complaints around town this weekend because of the Michigan State football game.

Officers will be within the neighborhoods to try and keep the large crowds contained so it doesn’t become an issue with the police.

“This year we are back to increasing staffing during games we will have officers that assist at traffic points throughout the city during the pre-game time and the post-game time just to facilitate that movement of traffic. Then we will have increased staffing throughout the day and in evening and overnight hours as well because we do expect a fairly busy weekend,” said East Lansing Deputy Chief of Police, Steve Gonzalez.

Police are encourages people to be responsible. Remember, you are allowed to have an open container of alcohol in designated tailgating areas on campus, but the city of East Lansing bans open containers in public and you could get a ticket for having one.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police urge residents to have a family emergency plan
Police search Jackson apartment buildings
Spiral is reopening under new ownership.
Lansing’s only LGBTQ nightclub to reopen under new ownership
How often should you get tested for COVID-19?
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Patrick Anderson remembers surviving 9/11
Mid-Michigan man remembers surviving 9/11 attacks
City of Jackson
City of Jackson evaluating new city seal
MSU football’s Coach Mel Tucker gets ice cream flavor named in his honor, just in time for game day
fg
517 Friday
xc
ELLISON BREWERY