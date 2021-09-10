Extra East Lansing Police officers will be patrolling the area during Spartan football home opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing police are taking a proactive approach to noise complaints and party complaints around town this weekend because of the Michigan State football game.

Officers will be within the neighborhoods to try and keep the large crowds contained so it doesn’t become an issue with the police.

“This year we are back to increasing staffing during games we will have officers that assist at traffic points throughout the city during the pre-game time and the post-game time just to facilitate that movement of traffic. Then we will have increased staffing throughout the day and in evening and overnight hours as well because we do expect a fairly busy weekend,” said East Lansing Deputy Chief of Police, Steve Gonzalez.

Police are encourages people to be responsible. Remember, you are allowed to have an open container of alcohol in designated tailgating areas on campus, but the city of East Lansing bans open containers in public and you could get a ticket for having one.

