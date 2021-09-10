Advertisement

The Ellison Brewery location in REO Town is ready to host your event

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s never too early to start thinking about where you’ll be hosting your holiday party this year.

A fun option that you might want to check out is the new Ellison Brewery location in REO Town.

Learn more about the history of the building and find out more about the unique event space that provides a private second floor area that can accommodate up to 148 people.

