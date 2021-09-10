City of Lansing to host expungement clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Mayor Andy Schor announced that the City of Lansing will host an Expungement Clinic and Community Resource Fair on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Expungement is the legal process of having an older criminal conviction removed from a person’s criminal record. A motion to set aside the conviction must be filed with the court where the conviction was entered.

Some are eligible to receive financial assistance and other resources toward expungement. However, the City of Lansing has limited funds and applicants will be helped on a first-come-first served basis.

“Expungement is an opportunity for people to have second chances to become productive residents of a community. By setting aside low-level convictions from their past residents are able to have better access to jobs, housing and more. I have continued to advocate for reforms and improvements to the expungement process over the years and I encourage everyone who is eligible for expungement to register for this Clinic,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

“Many times, mistakes of the past prevent residents from fully participating in society and recognizing their full economic potential,” said City Council President Peter Spadafore. “The expungement clinics will assist residents in understanding if they qualify and help them navigate the process toward a clean record,” Spadafore explained. “I was proud to work to get this into the budget Mayor Schor signed and I look forward to the good this will do for our community.”

The event will be at Letts Community Center (1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing, MI 48915) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This event is open to the public, but individuals interested in expunging a criminal conviction are highly encouraged to pre-register for this event.

To register, visit www.lansingmi.gov/expungement.

