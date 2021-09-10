City of Jackson holding City Cleanup Event

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson residents will have an opportunity to get rid of household trash and yard waste in the coming days.

The City is holding a City Cleanup Event on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DPW Operations Center. Since it’s funded by the city, proof of City residency in the form of identification will be required.

Residents must stay in their vehicles and drive through the drop off zones. They are asked to use the intersection of Water and Morrell streets to enter and exit using Franklin Street.

Accepted items include:

Yard waste, such as grass clippings and brush.

General household trash like boxes and furniture.

Items that are NOT accepted include:

Batteries.

Tires.

Kitchen garbage.

Paint.

Liquid waste.

Appliances that contain or have contained freon.

All hazardous waste.

Electronics.

Motor oil.

Staff at the event will check bags to ensure they do not contain prohibited items.

City Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick says the DPW hosted two successful cleanup events in the spring.

“Our first two events removed a lot of trash and yard waste from properties across Jackson. Events like this help residents in making sure properties look their best,” Dimick said.

The DPW Operations Center is located at 521 Water St. in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.