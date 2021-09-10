City of Jackson evaluating new city seal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson is revealing two new designs for a new city seal.

One option with a large oak tree and a railroad track and another with a skyline of the city. The city wants to redesign the seal to have more relation to Jackson.

Currently, it represents a statue from Washington D.C. City spokesperson Aaron Dimick said some residents are concerned with the current seal having a racist connection so city council thought it would be a good time to reevaluate the design.

“The public arts commission really wanted to create something that directly references the city of Jackson, Michigan and it would be something that would represent the entire community. This is important imagery, so we feel it’s good to turn to our residents and see what they would like to see and really be mindful of the imagery we are representing to the community,” Dimick said.

The designs will be presented to city councilmembers on Tuesday and if they decide to make the changes Dimick said a vote would take place later this fall.

